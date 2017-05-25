International Village project on Clev...

International Village project on Cleveland's West Side secures Cleveland Foundation grant

14 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

A push to bring new residents and businesses to an area dubbed the International Village on Cleveland's West Side is winning over financial backers as it strives to grow from a pilot project into something more permanent. The Cleveland Foundation recently approved a $180,000 grant for the initiative, an attempt to shore up a several-block area surrounding Thomas Jefferson International Newcomers Academy on West 46th Street.

