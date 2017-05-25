Inmate recaptured after using corrections van to escape Cleveland...

An inmate at the Cleveland House of Corrections was recaptured Friday morning after she commandeered a prisoner van, drove it through a fence and escaped the property, police say. Crystal Bullins, 37, was in custody for petty theft and a warrant for contempt of court when the incident happened around 11 a.m. at the facility on Northfield Road, according to Cleveland police Sgt.

