Inmate recaptured after using correct...

Inmate recaptured after using corrections van to escape Cleveland...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

An inmate at the Cleveland House of Corrections was recaptured Friday morning after she commandeered a prisoner van, drove it through a fence and escaped the property, police say. Crystal Bullins, 37, was in custody for petty theft and a warrant for contempt of court when the incident happened around 11 a.m. at the facility on Northfield Road, according to Cleveland police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr Dominican 17 21,055
Slain JFK High teacher William Molik (Apr '13) Wed Palblo 5
Northfield Parks Kurt SUGG SHOULD RETIRE Wed Orange Aid 1
FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09) Wed dtw 80
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) May 23 joe 125
Frank Hornick SEIU is a crook May 20 former sucker 1
West Wade Avenue May 13 Victoria 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,403 • Total comments across all topics: 281,309,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC