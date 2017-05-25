Inmate recaptured after using corrections van to escape Cleveland...
An inmate at the Cleveland House of Corrections was recaptured Friday morning after she commandeered a prisoner van, drove it through a fence and escaped the property, police say. Crystal Bullins, 37, was in custody for petty theft and a warrant for contempt of court when the incident happened around 11 a.m. at the facility on Northfield Road, according to Cleveland police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Dominican 17
|21,055
|Slain JFK High teacher William Molik (Apr '13)
|Wed
|Palblo
|5
|Northfield Parks Kurt SUGG SHOULD RETIRE
|Wed
|Orange Aid
|1
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|Wed
|dtw
|80
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|May 23
|joe
|125
|Frank Hornick SEIU is a crook
|May 20
|former sucker
|1
|West Wade Avenue
|May 13
|Victoria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC