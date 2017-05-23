Indianapolis police use beanbag round...

Indianapolis police use beanbag rounds to subdue suspect in fatal Cleveland stabbing

10 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

A man charged in the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old Cleveland boy was arrested Tuesday in Indianapolis, police said. Police have been searching for Jacque Renode, 24, since the Dec. 4 slaying of Jason Davis.

