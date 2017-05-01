In Cleveland, Bernie Sanders says Democrats need a 'progressive...
In Cleveland on Monday, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders railed against economic inequality, the influence of corporate America and argued for expansion of social safety-net programs. In other words, Sanders' 30-minute speech, delivered at the Global Center for Health Innovation, wasn't all that different from the presidential campaign the independent, liberal firebrand from Vermont waged last year in his failed bid to secure the Democratic Party nomination.
