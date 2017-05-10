Historic Zoar, Ohio's one-time communist village, thrives in bicentennial year
For a history lesson outside the classroom, head to Zoar, the historic village 75 miles south of Cleveland that was a showplace for communal living two centuries ago. The Society of Separatists of Zoar disbanded in 1898, more than eight decades after its original members arrived in Ohio from Germany, fleeing religious persecution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 min
|Clearing Swamp
|21,024
|West Wade Avenue
|1 hr
|Victoria
|1
|H. Brandt Ayers: When presidents lie II
|10 hr
|trumans treason
|2
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|11 hr
|wandering who
|124
|Man beat by East Cleveland Police
|11 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of...
|21 hr
|ODrama
|5
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|May 9
|Anonymous
|1,148
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC