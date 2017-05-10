Historic Zoar, Ohio's one-time commun...

Historic Zoar, Ohio's one-time communist village, thrives in bicentennial year

For a history lesson outside the classroom, head to Zoar, the historic village 75 miles south of Cleveland that was a showplace for communal living two centuries ago. The Society of Separatists of Zoar disbanded in 1898, more than eight decades after its original members arrived in Ohio from Germany, fleeing religious persecution.

