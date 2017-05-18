Hall and Oates, Tears for Fears take Clevelanders on rollicking ride...
The Hall and Oates/Tears for Fears concert at The Q Saturday night took the audience on a musical trip back several decades to the days of big hair, shoulder pads and beyond. Singer/guitarist Allen Stone opened the show with a three-song set including a cover of Aretha Franklin's "I Say A Little Prayer," and the funky, original composition titled "Upside."
