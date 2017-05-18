Hall and Oates, Tears for Fears take ...

Hall and Oates, Tears for Fears take Clevelanders on rollicking ride...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Plain Dealer

The Hall and Oates/Tears for Fears concert at The Q Saturday night took the audience on a musical trip back several decades to the days of big hair, shoulder pads and beyond. Singer/guitarist Allen Stone opened the show with a three-song set including a cover of Aretha Franklin's "I Say A Little Prayer," and the funky, original composition titled "Upside."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Ebby Steppach 21,036
Frank Hornick SEIU is a crook Sat former sucker 1
West Wade Avenue May 13 Victoria 1
News H. Brandt Ayers: When presidents lie II May 13 trumans treason 2
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) May 13 wandering who 124
Man beat by East Cleveland Police May 13 yidfellas v USA 4
News Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of... May 13 ODrama 5
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,625 • Total comments across all topics: 281,195,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC