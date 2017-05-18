Grindr meeting turns violent, homopho...

Grindr meeting turns violent, homophobic when two Cleveland men are bound and robbed

A meeting on the Grindr dating app led to a violent home invasion that saw four men bind two men with cords, place pillow cases over their heads and threaten to kill them. One man was identified and charged but is not in custody.

