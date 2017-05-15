Former U.S. attorney, judge to discuss mysterious grand jury process in Cleveland

The former top federal prosecutor in Northern Ohio, a Cleveland judge, a veteran law school professor and an attorney will host a town hall meeting Wednesday designed to help remove some of the mystery surrounding how grand juries work. Former U.S. Attorney for Northern District of Ohio Carole Rendon, Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Michelle Earley, Case Western Reserve University School of Law professor Lewis Katz and attorney Eric Kennedy will discuss the topic at Cleveland's Elizabeth Baptist Church, 6114 Francis Ave. The event, which is free and open to the public, begins at 7 p.m. and is scheduled to last about 90 minutes.

