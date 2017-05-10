Fired bus driver pleads not guilty in pedestrian death
The Wright State baseball team saw a lead slip away in the top of the ninth, only to put together a two-out rally in the bottom of the innin The Dragons scored a run in each of the first two innings, gained separation with a three-run sixth, and held on as the tying run reached ba CLEVELAND - A former bus driver for an Ohio transit authority has pleaded not guilty to charges in the death of a pedestrian struck by the driver's bus. Forty-five-year-old Antoinette Peterkin pleaded not guilty Wednesday in a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular homicide in the death of Joan Keundig.
