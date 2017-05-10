Fired bus driver pleads not guilty in...

Fired bus driver pleads not guilty in pedestrian death

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

The Wright State baseball team saw a lead slip away in the top of the ninth, only to put together a two-out rally in the bottom of the innin The Dragons scored a run in each of the first two innings, gained separation with a three-run sixth, and held on as the tying run reached ba CLEVELAND - A former bus driver for an Ohio transit authority has pleaded not guilty to charges in the death of a pedestrian struck by the driver's bus. Forty-five-year-old Antoinette Peterkin pleaded not guilty Wednesday in a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular homicide in the death of Joan Keundig.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,017
News The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08) Tue Miss Nina Kennedy 1,148
News Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally' May 6 Slaughter 2
ammunitionstore.com May 6 What jackasses 1
Man beat by East Cleveland Police May 6 JIM CROW LIKUD 3
News Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07) Apr 28 Bella 47
Michael Martinez Stinks Apr 23 Grovet 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,261 • Total comments across all topics: 280,920,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC