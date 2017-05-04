Federal monitor deems Cleveland polic...

Federal monitor deems Cleveland police's plan to reform civilian ...

Read more: Cleveland.com

The Cleveland police monitoring team made it clear Wednesday that it did not have faith that the city could create an adequate plan to address the massive backlog of uncompleted investigations into complaints against officers . The team, in a motion filed in federal court, said the monitoring team instead drafted a plan itself, with help from the Justice Department and Damon Scott, the head of the city's Office of Professional Standards.

