Euclid family pleads guilty in death ...

Euclid family pleads guilty in death of bedridden husband, father

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

A Euclid woman and her three adult children pleaded guilty Monday after they were charged with murder in their father's December 2015 death. The bedridden man had multiple sclerosis and had been neglected to the point of having bedsores deep enough to see his leg bone, prosecutors say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08) 1 hr Miss Nina Kennedy 1,148
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Waikiki Vermin 21,013
News Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally' Sat Slaughter 2
ammunitionstore.com May 6 What jackasses 1
Man beat by East Cleveland Police May 6 JIM CROW LIKUD 3
News Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07) Apr 28 Bella 47
Michael Martinez Stinks Apr 23 Grovet 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,165 • Total comments across all topics: 280,879,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC