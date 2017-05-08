Euclid family pleads guilty in death of bedridden husband, father
A Euclid woman and her three adult children pleaded guilty Monday after they were charged with murder in their father's December 2015 death. The bedridden man had multiple sclerosis and had been neglected to the point of having bedsores deep enough to see his leg bone, prosecutors say.
