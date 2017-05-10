ESPN layoffs and the future of sports media in Cleveland

When more than 100 writers, reporters and broadcasters lose their jobs at the biggest entity in the sports entertainment and journalism world, what does that mean for the rest of the business, around the nation and in Cleveland? In this edition of Takes By The Lake, our twice a week sports podcast at cleveland.com, Beau Bishop joined us for a discussion about ESPN and the business. Once wooed by ESPN, Bishop gave up a successful career as a television sports broadcaster and radio host in Columbus to enter the business world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.