Edgewater Park: Vintage photos of Cle...

Edgewater Park: Vintage photos of Cleveland's 123-year old beach

13 hrs ago

The upcoming Edgewater Beach House, slated to open this month, is set to become the crown jewel in Cleveland's premiere lakeside park and beach. The Cleveland Metroparks, who took over the park in 2013, are also adding more trails, landscaping and improved access from the Detroit-Shoreway area.

Cleveland, OH

