Edgewater Park: Vintage photos of Cleveland's 123-year old beach
The upcoming Edgewater Beach House, slated to open this month, is set to become the crown jewel in Cleveland's premiere lakeside park and beach. The Cleveland Metroparks, who took over the park in 2013, are also adding more trails, landscaping and improved access from the Detroit-Shoreway area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,046
|Slain JFK High teacher William Molik (Apr '13)
|22 hr
|Palblo
|5
|Northfield Parks Kurt SUGG SHOULD RETIRE
|Wed
|Orange Aid
|1
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|Wed
|dtw
|80
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|May 23
|joe
|125
|Frank Hornick SEIU is a crook
|May 20
|former sucker
|1
|West Wade Avenue
|May 13
|Victoria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC