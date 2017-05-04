Eastern Michigan University mourns lo...

Eastern Michigan University mourns loss of student killed at Portage County party

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

The Eastern Michigan University community is grieving the death of Jayquon Tillman, the 18-year-old Cleveland man who was shot and killed late Friday at a party in Portage County . Tillman, a sophomore at the school, was a member of various organizations on campus, including the Kings of Color Student Organization and the Delta Nu chapter of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, according to a statement released on the Eastern Michigan University website .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 40 min mexico 21,006
News Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally' 23 hr Slaughter 2
ammunitionstore.com Sat What jackasses 1
Man beat by East Cleveland Police Sat JIM CROW LIKUD 3
News Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07) Apr 28 Bella 47
Michael Martinez Stinks Apr 23 Grovet 1
News The Opioid Crisis Has Led to More Help for Addi... Apr 22 They cannot kill ... 24
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,876 • Total comments across all topics: 280,848,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC