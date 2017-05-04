Eastern Michigan University mourns loss of student killed at Portage County party
The Eastern Michigan University community is grieving the death of Jayquon Tillman, the 18-year-old Cleveland man who was shot and killed late Friday at a party in Portage County . Tillman, a sophomore at the school, was a member of various organizations on campus, including the Kings of Color Student Organization and the Delta Nu chapter of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, according to a statement released on the Eastern Michigan University website .
