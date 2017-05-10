Drunk man needing ride home darts in front of cars; police drag drunk ...
Disorderly conduct, Smith Road: A Cleveland man, 55, was arrested at about 10 p.m. May 2 after he started darting in front of moving vehicles on Smith near Elm Avenue. The man was drunk.
