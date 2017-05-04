Don't make lead-poisoned children in Cleveland and Toledo pay...
Don't make lead-poisoned children in Cleveland and Toledo pay the price for state inaction: Marvin C. Brown IV This vacant home at 6600 Colgate Avenue in Cleveland, photographed May 4, has been identified to contain lead. Lawyer Marvin C. Brown IV writes that when some census tracts in Cleveland have lead problems so acute that up to one-fourth of tested children have dangerously elevated levels of lead in their blood, state lawmakers should vote down a budget amendment that seeks to curtail local lead-poisoning prevention.
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,995
|Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07)
|Apr 28
|Bella
|47
|Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally'
|Apr 24
|Yep
|1
|Michael Martinez Stinks
|Apr 23
|Grovet
|1
|The Opioid Crisis Has Led to More Help for Addi...
|Apr 22
|They cannot kill ...
|24
|Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of...
|Apr 21
|Yep
|3
|vacation here.
|Apr 20
|James
|1
|Feds Claim Biggest Heroin Bust in Ohio (Sep '10)
|Apr 13
|Tina
|33
