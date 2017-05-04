Don't make lead-poisoned children in ...

Don't make lead-poisoned children in Cleveland and Toledo pay...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Plain Dealer

Don't make lead-poisoned children in Cleveland and Toledo pay the price for state inaction: Marvin C. Brown IV This vacant home at 6600 Colgate Avenue in Cleveland, photographed May 4, has been identified to contain lead. Lawyer Marvin C. Brown IV writes that when some census tracts in Cleveland have lead problems so acute that up to one-fourth of tested children have dangerously elevated levels of lead in their blood, state lawmakers should vote down a budget amendment that seeks to curtail local lead-poisoning prevention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 3 Fitus T Bluster 20,995
News Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07) Apr 28 Bella 47
News Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally' Apr 24 Yep 1
Michael Martinez Stinks Apr 23 Grovet 1
News The Opioid Crisis Has Led to More Help for Addi... Apr 22 They cannot kill ... 24
News Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of... Apr 21 Yep 3
vacation here. Apr 20 James 1
News Feds Claim Biggest Heroin Bust in Ohio (Sep '10) Apr 13 Tina 33
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,272 • Total comments across all topics: 280,798,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC