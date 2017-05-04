Don't make lead-poisoned children in Cleveland and Toledo pay the price for state inaction: Marvin C. Brown IV This vacant home at 6600 Colgate Avenue in Cleveland, photographed May 4, has been identified to contain lead. Lawyer Marvin C. Brown IV writes that when some census tracts in Cleveland have lead problems so acute that up to one-fourth of tested children have dangerously elevated levels of lead in their blood, state lawmakers should vote down a budget amendment that seeks to curtail local lead-poisoning prevention.

