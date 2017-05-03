Crime 33 mins ago 9:45 p.m.Two Fifth Third Banks robbed in Cleveland
Lakewood Police Department and the Cleveland Division of FBI are searching for a suspect that robbed the Fifth Third Bank at 14800 Madison Ave in Lakewood around 2:20 p.m. The suspect is described as a 6'1'' African American male weighing 220 lbs, in his mid-thirties to early forties.
