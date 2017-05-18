Councilman Blaine Griffin brings passion to Cleveland's east side
All in one day: 6th Ward Councilwoman Mamie Mitchell's resigned, chose Blaine Griffin as her successor, he was unanimously recommended by Cleveland City Council to fill her seat and as sworn in as the new representative. As the former executive director of the Community Relations Board Griffin has focused on developing and building relationships and friendships between the city of Cleveland, police, business owners and residents.
