Condoleezza Rice believes Putin meddled in 2016 election

Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice received Cleveland Council on World Affairs' 2017 Global Impact Award Monday evening. ClEVELAND, Ohio -- Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said that the United States needs to send this message to Vladimir Putin even before proving the Russian government meddled in the 2016 presidential election: "We know you did it."

