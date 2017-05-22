Coalition to submit signatures to put Q deal on ballot
A coalition opposed to the partially taxpayer-funded plan to renovate Quicken Loans Arena has collected more than 20,000 signatures on a petition to ask the city to withdraw its support of the deal. They plan to submit the signatures at City Hall Monday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's Cleveland Business.
