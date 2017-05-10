Cleveland woman charged in boy's hit-...

Cleveland woman charged in boy's hit-and-run death accused in...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

A 19-year-old woman free on bond as she awaits trial on aggravated vehicular homicide charges in the hit-and-run death of a 12-year-old boy was back in court Friday after being charged in a drive-by shooting. Judge Daniel Gaul set her bond at $500,000 on the new charges, which accuse her of shooting at another woman on Hough Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of... 3 hr ODrama 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Thu Fitus T Bluster 21,022
News The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08) May 9 Anonymous 1,148
News Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally' May 6 Slaughter 2
ammunitionstore.com May 6 What jackasses 1
Man beat by East Cleveland Police May 6 JIM CROW LIKUD 3
News Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07) Apr 28 Bella 47
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,723 • Total comments across all topics: 280,976,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC