Cleveland woman charged in boy's hit-and-run death accused in...

A 19-year-old woman free on bond as she awaits trial on aggravated vehicular homicide charges in the hit-and-run death of a 12-year-old boy was back in court Friday after being charged in a drive-by shooting. Judge Daniel Gaul set her bond at $500,000 on the new charges, which accuse her of shooting at another woman on Hough Avenue.

