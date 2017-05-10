Cleveland woman charged in boy's hit-and-run death accused in...
A 19-year-old woman free on bond as she awaits trial on aggravated vehicular homicide charges in the hit-and-run death of a 12-year-old boy was back in court Friday after being charged in a drive-by shooting. Judge Daniel Gaul set her bond at $500,000 on the new charges, which accuse her of shooting at another woman on Hough Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of...
|3 hr
|ODrama
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|May 9
|Anonymous
|1,148
|Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally'
|May 6
|Slaughter
|2
|ammunitionstore.com
|May 6
|What jackasses
|1
|Man beat by East Cleveland Police
|May 6
|JIM CROW LIKUD
|3
|Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07)
|Apr 28
|Bella
|47
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC