Cleveland woman accused of 'terrorizing' wife in Ohio City home invasion

A woman "terrorized" her wife and family after she broke into their Ohio City home and threatened to have it shot up after accusing her wife of cheating, police say. A gun was found hidden in the home after the break-in, and police asked a judge to hold Leslie on a high bond out of concern for the family's safety, according to police and court documents.

