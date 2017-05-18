Cleveland woman accused of 'terrorizing' wife in Ohio City home invasion
A woman "terrorized" her wife and family after she broke into their Ohio City home and threatened to have it shot up after accusing her wife of cheating, police say. A gun was found hidden in the home after the break-in, and police asked a judge to hold Leslie on a high bond out of concern for the family's safety, according to police and court documents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,031
|West Wade Avenue
|May 13
|Victoria
|1
|H. Brandt Ayers: When presidents lie II
|May 13
|trumans treason
|2
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|May 13
|wandering who
|124
|Man beat by East Cleveland Police
|May 13
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of...
|May 13
|ODrama
|5
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|May 9
|Anonymous
|1,148
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC