Cleveland Thermal moves from coal to natural gas
Heating downtown buildings with steam once involved wagon loads of seasoned local firewood, then rail cars of Ohio coal and finally cleaner, but still dirty, Kentucky coal. Today the steam coursing under downtown city streets heating 94 buildings is fueled by shale gas from Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|NLDM
|21,025
|West Wade Avenue
|Sat
|Victoria
|1
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Sat
|wandering who
|124
|Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of...
|Sat
|ODrama
|5
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|May 9
|Anonymous
|1,148
|Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally'
|May 6
|Slaughter
|2
|ammunitionstore.com
|May 6
|What jackasses
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC