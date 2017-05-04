Cleveland teen shot and killed at par...

Cleveland teen shot and killed at party in Portage County

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday on Ohio Route 43 just north of Ravenna Road, according to a news release from the Portage County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded about 11:30 p.m. Friday to a report of a large party at a multi-family home, the release says.

