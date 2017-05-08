Cleveland Skylift would mix gondola cars with mixed reality for lakefront...
The Skylift would give gondola rides along the coast of Lake Erie, with the bonus of "mixed reality" -- facts or videos that would pop up along the glass. It sounds crazy, especially when you find out he'd need to construct six buildings on the lakefront as stops for his 30-50 gondola cars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Waikiki Vermin
|21,013
|Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally'
|Sat
|Slaughter
|2
|ammunitionstore.com
|May 6
|What jackasses
|1
|Man beat by East Cleveland Police
|May 6
|JIM CROW LIKUD
|3
|Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07)
|Apr 28
|Bella
|47
|Michael Martinez Stinks
|Apr 23
|Grovet
|1
|The Opioid Crisis Has Led to More Help for Addi...
|Apr 22
|They cannot kill ...
|24
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC