Cleveland schools are tackling the dropout challenge: John M. Bridgeland and Robert Balfanz
Sitting with students in Wade Park School who were part of Cleveland's efforts to bring social, emotional and academic development into the schools, you could see both student engagement and the release of their trauma. In an exercise that prompted them to make a list of top concerns in their lives, one student listed with some pain a "better relationship with parents."
