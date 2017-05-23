Cleveland ordered to reinstate airpor...

Cleveland ordered to reinstate airport whistleblower; pay damages and attorney's fees

Federal officials have ordered Cleveland to reinstate airport whistleblower Abdul-Malik Ali, who was demoted after raising questions about staffing and safety at Hopkins International Airport. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the city must pay Ali $20, 600 for lost income and pain and suffering.

