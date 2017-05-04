Cleveland officials neglect to post lead hazard warnings
Cleveland appeared to stand alone in its policy of not posting warning signs on homes with unaddressed lead hazards. The Cleveland Plain Dealer interviewed seven city and county health departments, finding all post warning placards on hazardous properties identified by the Ohio Department of Health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Russia Luvs Yew
|21,007
|Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally'
|Sat
|Slaughter
|2
|ammunitionstore.com
|Sat
|What jackasses
|1
|Man beat by East Cleveland Police
|Sat
|JIM CROW LIKUD
|3
|Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07)
|Apr 28
|Bella
|47
|Michael Martinez Stinks
|Apr 23
|Grovet
|1
|The Opioid Crisis Has Led to More Help for Addi...
|Apr 22
|They cannot kill ...
|24
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC