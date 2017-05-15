Cleveland native named mayor of West ...

Cleveland native named mayor of West Hollywood for eighth time

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

A Cleveland native has been chosen to serve as the mayor of West Hollywood - a southern California town known for pioneering LGBT legal rights - for an eighth term. John Heilman, a 1970s graduate of John Marshall High School, was chosen Monday from among a five-member city council to serve as mayor, according to a news release from the city of West Hollywood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr LibHater 21,030
West Wade Avenue May 13 Victoria 1
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) May 13 wandering who 124
News Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of... May 13 ODrama 5
News The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08) May 9 Anonymous 1,148
News Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally' May 6 Slaughter 2
ammunitionstore.com May 6 What jackasses 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,939 • Total comments across all topics: 281,077,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC