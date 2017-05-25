Cleveland native, comedian Dave Hill ...

Cleveland native, comedian Dave Hill appears on new season of 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'

8 hrs ago

The third season of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" premiered Friday and, if you have a good eye, you might spot a familiar face. Comedian, author, rock star and Cleveland native Dave Hill appears in two episodes of the Netflix sitcom produced by Tiny Fey.

Cleveland, OH

