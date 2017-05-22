Cleveland man wanted in South Broadway neighborhood bank robbery
He is accused of robbing the PNC Bank on Broadway Avenue near East 71st Street in the South Broadway neighborhood. He slid the employee a note that implied he was armed and would hurt the employee if they did not turn over cash, documents say.
