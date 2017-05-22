Cleveland man wanted in South Broadwa...

Cleveland man wanted in South Broadway neighborhood bank robbery

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

He is accused of robbing the PNC Bank on Broadway Avenue near East 71st Street in the South Broadway neighborhood. He slid the employee a note that implied he was armed and would hurt the employee if they did not turn over cash, documents say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr bayonne nj 21,037
Frank Hornick SEIU is a crook May 20 former sucker 1
West Wade Avenue May 13 Victoria 1
News H. Brandt Ayers: When presidents lie II May 13 trumans treason 2
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) May 13 wandering who 124
Man beat by East Cleveland Police May 13 yidfellas v USA 4
News Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of... May 13 ODrama 5
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,355 • Total comments across all topics: 281,210,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC