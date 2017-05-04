Cleveland man shot in head, killed in...

Cleveland man shot in head, killed in city's Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood identified

14 hrs ago

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim as 19-year-old Tyrec Lamont Clinkscales. He was found dead about 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Woodland Avenue , just off of Morris Black Place in the city's Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood, Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt.

