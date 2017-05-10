Cleveland man admits to killing five,...

Cleveland man admits to killing five, including baby, immediately sentenced to life

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Plain Dealer

A Cleveland man on Wednesday was sentenced to five consecutive life sentences after he admitted to killing five members of his friend's family and wounding a 10-year-old girl in 2014, avoiding a potential death sentence. James Sparks-Henderson pleaded guilty to five counts of aggravated murder in an emotional and chaotic hearing just two days before his death penalty trial was set to begin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr new jersey 21,019
News The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08) Tue Miss Nina Kennedy 1,148
News Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally' May 6 Slaughter 2
ammunitionstore.com May 6 What jackasses 1
Man beat by East Cleveland Police May 6 JIM CROW LIKUD 3
News Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07) Apr 28 Bella 47
Michael Martinez Stinks Apr 23 Grovet 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,331 • Total comments across all topics: 280,924,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC