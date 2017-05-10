Cleveland man admits to killing five, including baby, immediately sentenced to life
A Cleveland man on Wednesday was sentenced to five consecutive life sentences after he admitted to killing five members of his friend's family and wounding a 10-year-old girl in 2014, avoiding a potential death sentence. James Sparks-Henderson pleaded guilty to five counts of aggravated murder in an emotional and chaotic hearing just two days before his death penalty trial was set to begin.
