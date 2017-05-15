Cleveland loses key player on anti-violence plan
As head of Cleveland's Community Relations Board, Blaine Griffin has been City Hall's face in the neighborhoods during its toughest times, including the unrest in the wake the 2014 police shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice. Griffin resigned today to become a member of Cleveland City Council.
