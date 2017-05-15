Cleveland lawyer says Volkswagen conc...

Cleveland lawyer says Volkswagen concealed faulty timing chain systems

7 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

A Cleveland lawyer has accused German automaker Volkswagen and its American distribution company of failing to correct manufacturing defects that have caused catastrophic engine failures in several models of its cars. Volkswagen has known for years that its engines were susceptible to timing chain failure, but it refused to tell customers about the problem or issue a recall, Deborah Michelson claims in a lawsuit filed in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

