Cleveland human trafficking task force unveiled ahead of NBA Finals
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and a host of other law enforcement officials on Friday unveiled a new task force that aims to root out human trafficking in Cuyahoga County, just as Cleveland prepares to host the 2017 NBA Finals. The Cuyahoga County Regional Human Trafficking Task Force, made up of investigators and prosecutors from Sheriff Clifford Pinkney's office, Prosecutor Michael O'Malley's office, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Independence police, will work to rescue victims and identify and prosecute their pimps, officials said.
