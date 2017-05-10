Cleveland Heights will pursue deal with Flaherty & Collins for Top of the Hill development

Flaherty & Collins Properties , the runner-up developer in a contest last year to tackle a high-profile site in Cleveland Heights, is getting a second shot at the project. Cleveland Heights City Council will see legislation Monday to lay the groundwork for a development deal between Flaherty & Collins and the city, which owns the roughly 4-acre Top of the Hill property at Euclid Heights Boulevard and Cedar Road.

