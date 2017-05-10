Cleveland Heights will pursue deal wi...

Cleveland Heights will pursue deal with Flaherty & Collins for Top of the Hill development

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Flaherty & Collins Properties , the runner-up developer in a contest last year to tackle a high-profile site in Cleveland Heights, is getting a second shot at the project. Cleveland Heights City Council will see legislation Monday to lay the groundwork for a development deal between Flaherty & Collins and the city, which owns the roughly 4-acre Top of the Hill property at Euclid Heights Boulevard and Cedar Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 51 min NLDM 21,025
West Wade Avenue 11 hr Victoria 1
News H. Brandt Ayers: When presidents lie II 20 hr trumans treason 2
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) 20 hr wandering who 124
Man beat by East Cleveland Police 20 hr yidfellas v USA 4
News Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of... Sat ODrama 5
News The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08) May 9 Anonymous 1,148
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,185 • Total comments across all topics: 281,003,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC