Cleveland Council Hears Reports on Digital Inclusion

When it comes to home Internet access, Cleveland ranks third worst among large cities, according to a report from the National Digital Inclusion Alliance. Still the city faces special obstacles when it comes to bringing high-speed networks to its residents.

