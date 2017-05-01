Cleveland Clinic grew dramatically under CEO Toby Cosgrove
The Cleveland Clinic has undergone a building boom during the tenure of CEO Toby Cosgrove, adding major heart, cancer and urological/kidney centers to the hospital's midtown-campus along with other development in and around its fringes. Among the major additions have been the Sydell and Arnold Miller Family Pavilion and its sweeping entrance off Euclid Avenue, and the adjacent Glickman Tower.
