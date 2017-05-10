Cleveland Chain Reaction seeks entrepreneurs for competition aimed at building businesses in Slav...
Inspired by LeBron James' Cleveland Hustles reality TV show, local businessman and investor Alan Glazen is on a mission to keep the momentum going by helping startups build businesses that change neighborhoods and create jobs. Glazen is the mastermind behind Cleveland Chain Reaction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of...
|8 hr
|ODrama
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|May 9
|Anonymous
|1,148
|Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally'
|May 6
|Slaughter
|2
|ammunitionstore.com
|May 6
|What jackasses
|1
|Man beat by East Cleveland Police
|May 6
|JIM CROW LIKUD
|3
|Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07)
|Apr 28
|Bella
|47
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC