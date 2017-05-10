Cleveland Chain Reaction seeks entrep...

Cleveland Chain Reaction seeks entrepreneurs for competition aimed at building businesses in Slav...

Read more: Cleveland.com

Inspired by LeBron James' Cleveland Hustles reality TV show, local businessman and investor Alan Glazen is on a mission to keep the momentum going by helping startups build businesses that change neighborhoods and create jobs. Glazen is the mastermind behind Cleveland Chain Reaction.

