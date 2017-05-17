Cleveland carjackers followed woman, stole car, caused SWAT standoff, police say
Two carjackers followed a 19-year-old woman, stole her car and caused a standoff with a SWAT team before their arrest, police say. Deshawn Dooley, 20, and Cardell Doyl, 22, are both charged with aggravated robbery.
