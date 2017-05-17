Cleveland begins complying with state...

Cleveland begins complying with state law on warning signs for lead hazard properties,...

13 hrs ago

"As part of Healthy Homes Initiative, we began placarding houses today identified w/lead contamination," the city announced in a Tweet this afternoon. The Tweet was accompanied by a video of Commissioner of Environment Brian Kimball standing in front of a home that had been investigated "some time ago."

