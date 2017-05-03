Cleveland Arts Prize announces winners of 2017 awards for work in music, literature, art, and dance
The Cleveland Arts Prize family is about to grow by several members, following the naming Wednesday of eight winners for 2017. The board of trustees announced the winners Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07)
|Apr 28
|Bella
|47
|Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally'
|Apr 24
|Yep
|1
|Michael Martinez Stinks
|Apr 23
|Grovet
|1
|The Opioid Crisis Has Led to More Help for Addi...
|Apr 22
|They cannot kill ...
|24
|Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of...
|Apr 21
|Yep
|3
|vacation here.
|Apr 20
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC