Cleveland 50 mins ago 12:05 p.m.Bar Symon opens at Cleveland Hopkins Airport
It's located in Concourse C and the 2,100-square-foot restaurant has a full bar and dining area with seating for 89, according to a news release. The restaurant's decor, according to the release, is decorated as a celebration of Cleveland's culinary history with turn-of-the-century photos of the iconic West Side Market, the city's oldest operating indoor/outdoor market.
