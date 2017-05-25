Cleveland 50 mins ago 11:59 a.m.Tonig...

Cleveland 50 mins ago 11:59 a.m.Tonight on Channel 3 News at 6: Raids, overdoses, NBA Finals geara

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Tonight on Channel 3 News at Six, we dig into what prompted the FBI and IRS to raid three local businesses including the Bank St. Wine and Spirits on West Sixth Street. And the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner released startling statistics on the number of drug related deaths last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Dominican 17 21,047
Slain JFK High teacher William Molik (Apr '13) 18 hr Palblo 5
Northfield Parks Kurt SUGG SHOULD RETIRE 20 hr Orange Aid 1
FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09) 21 hr dtw 80
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) Tue joe 125
Frank Hornick SEIU is a crook May 20 former sucker 1
West Wade Avenue May 13 Victoria 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Egypt
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,459 • Total comments across all topics: 281,276,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC