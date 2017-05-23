Cleveland 5 mins ago 5:50 p.m.UK attack prompts Cavs security changes
A spokesman for the franchise said they are taking additional security measures, however would not reveal specifics on what they were. Fan Anthony Whitmore said he felt safe Tuesday night, after noticing a large Cavaliers truck parked at East 6th Street and Huron to block traffic into Gateway Plaza.
