Cleveland 46 mins ago 9:22 a.m.Officials to announce new task force to fight human trafficking
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Cuyahoga County Sheriff Clifford Pinkney will announce the creation of a new task force to combat human trafficking across Cuyahoga County. Officials will provide details on the new task force in a news conference around 10:30 a.m. WKYC plans to stream it live here and on Facebook.
