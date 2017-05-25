Cleveland 46 mins ago 9:22 a.m.Offici...

Cleveland 46 mins ago 9:22 a.m.Officials to announce new task force to fight human trafficking

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Cuyahoga County Sheriff Clifford Pinkney will announce the creation of a new task force to combat human trafficking across Cuyahoga County. Officials will provide details on the new task force in a news conference around 10:30 a.m. WKYC plans to stream it live here and on Facebook.

