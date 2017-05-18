Cleveland 42 mins ago 9:42 a.m.Man ac...

Cleveland 42 mins ago 9:42 a.m.Man accused of killing 3-year-old asks for new defense

The man accused of firing a gun into a crowd and fatally striking a 3-year-old boy has asked for a new defense team. Donnell Lindsey is facing murder charges for the death of Major Howard, who was sitting in a parked vehicle when Lindsey allegedly shot into a crowd on E. 113th Street on Sept.

