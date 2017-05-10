Cleveland 42 mins ago 3:51 p.m.Family member of victim charges at man accused of killing 5
An emotional moment in court turned heated when a family member of a murder victim charged at the accused killer in court Wednesday. James Sparks Henderson, 20, pleaded guilty to five counts of murder for killing Sherita Johnson, 41, her unborn baby, Ja'rio Taylor, 19, Lemon Bryant, 60, and Shaylona Williams, 17, in November 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|new jersey
|21,019
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|Tue
|Anonymous
|1,148
|Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally'
|May 6
|Slaughter
|2
|ammunitionstore.com
|May 6
|What jackasses
|1
|Man beat by East Cleveland Police
|May 6
|JIM CROW LIKUD
|3
|Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07)
|Apr 28
|Bella
|47
|Michael Martinez Stinks
|Apr 23
|Grovet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC