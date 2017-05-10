Cleveland 42 mins ago 3:51 p.m.Family...

Cleveland 42 mins ago 3:51 p.m.Family member of victim charges at man accused of killing 5

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

An emotional moment in court turned heated when a family member of a murder victim charged at the accused killer in court Wednesday. James Sparks Henderson, 20, pleaded guilty to five counts of murder for killing Sherita Johnson, 41, her unborn baby, Ja'rio Taylor, 19, Lemon Bryant, 60, and Shaylona Williams, 17, in November 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr new jersey 21,019
News The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08) Tue Anonymous 1,148
News Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally' May 6 Slaughter 2
ammunitionstore.com May 6 What jackasses 1
Man beat by East Cleveland Police May 6 JIM CROW LIKUD 3
News Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07) Apr 28 Bella 47
Michael Martinez Stinks Apr 23 Grovet 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,769 • Total comments across all topics: 280,929,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC