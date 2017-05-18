Cleveland 41 mins ago 9:04 p.m.Diversity shines despite soggy conditions for "Walk Rock & Run"
Raise money for area youth programs, and get free entry to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center! That was the incentive for Saturday morning's "Walk Rock & Run" event. It's in its 15th year of providing funding for the Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio.
